Alico Shareholders Approve Stock Plan Extension and Board Elections

On February 28, 2025, Alico, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders where key decisions were made regarding the company’s governance and incentive plans. The shareholders approved the amendment and restatement of the Alico, Inc. Stock Incentive Plan of 2015, extending its term through December 17, 2035. Additionally, the election of eight directors to the board and the ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, were confirmed.

YTD Price Performance: 12.74%

Average Trading Volume: 60,851

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $223M

