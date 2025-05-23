Alico Ends Orange Purchase Agreement with Tropicana

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Alico ( (ALCO) ) just unveiled an update.

Alico, Inc. announced that on May 23, 2025, it mutually terminated its Orange Purchase Agreement with Tropicana Manufacturing Company, Inc., originally dated April 11, 2024. The termination, effective immediately, includes a mutual release clause and requires all obligations for the 2024/2025 Crop Year to be settled by July 15, 2025.

Spark’s Take on ALCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALCO is a Neutral.

Alico’s stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including profitability issues, high leverage, and cash flow constraints. Technical analysis indicates positive momentum, but caution is warranted due to overbought signals. Valuation is unattractive given negative earnings, and while strategic transformation efforts show promise, substantial financial hurdles remain.

More about Alico

Average Trading Volume: 45,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $237.9M

