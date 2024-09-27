Alice Queen Ltd Unveils 2024 Governance Report

Alice Queen Ltd. (AU:AQX) has released an update.

Alice Queen Limited has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G, reflecting the company’s adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations and showing transparency in its governance practices. Shareholders and stakeholders can easily access the statement via the company’s website, ensuring up-to-date information on corporate governance is available. The board-approved statement emphasizes Alice Queen’s commitment to high governance standards.

