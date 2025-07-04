Alice Queen Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support at General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alice Queen Ltd. ( (AU:AQX) ) has provided an update.

Alice Queen Limited announced the results of its General Meeting held on 4 July 2025, where all resolutions were carried with significant majority support. This outcome reflects strong shareholder backing for the company’s strategic initiatives, including the approval of securities and options issuance, which may enhance its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Alice Queen Ltd.

Alice Queen Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the discovery and development of gold and copper deposits, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.75M

