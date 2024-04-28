Alicanto Minerals: Promising Drill Results at Falun

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (AU:AQI) has released an update.

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. reports promising drilling results from their Phase 1 program at the Falun Project, indicating strong potential for ‘Falun-type’ copper-gold discoveries. The company has outlined plans for a second phase targeting high-grade zones and is exploring strategic partnerships to fund continued exploration. Additionally, Alicanto’s Sala Project shows significant untapped potential, with the current focus on expanding and upgrading its zinc-silver-lead resources.

