Alibaba Sets Record Date for Virtual Annual General Meeting

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( (HK:9988) ) has issued an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has announced the record date for determining eligibility to attend and vote at its upcoming annual general meeting, set for August 5, 2025. The meeting will be held virtually, and shareholders of ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares (ADS) will have specific instructions on how to participate. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to engaging its shareholders and ensuring their participation in corporate governance, despite the complexities of time zone differences and the weighted voting rights structure that characterizes its shareholding.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a multinational conglomerate based in China, primarily engaged in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology. The company is known for its online marketplaces, cloud computing services, and digital media and entertainment platforms, with a significant market presence in both China and globally.

