Alibaba Reports Share Changes and Repurchases in March 2025

On March 28, 2025, Alibaba Group Holding Limited reported a series of Next Day Disclosure Returns to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, detailing changes in its issued shares and treasury shares from March 24 to March 28, 2025. These disclosures, required under Hong Kong Listing Rules, included information on share repurchases on the New York Stock Exchange, reflecting Alibaba’s active management of its share capital. This activity is part of Alibaba’s strategic financial maneuvers, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a leading company in the e-commerce and technology industry, primarily offering online retail services, cloud computing, and digital media. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on expanding its market presence in the People’s Republic of China and globally.

YTD Price Performance: 59.66%

Average Trading Volume: 28,339,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $317.9B

