Alibaba Reports Share Changes and Repurchases in February 2025

On February 28, 2025, Alibaba Group Holding Limited reported changes in its issued shares and treasury shares as part of its regulatory obligations on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company issued new shares on February 6, 2025, as part of its equity incentive plan, and repurchased shares on February 26, 2025, on the New York Stock Exchange. These actions are part of Alibaba’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital and align with strategic objectives, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a leading company in the e-commerce industry, primarily offering online retail and wholesale services. It operates various platforms that facilitate transactions between consumers, merchants, and other participants. The company is focused on expanding its market presence in China and globally, leveraging its technological capabilities and extensive logistics network.

YTD Price Performance: 60.74%

Average Trading Volume: 24,975,241

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $331.6B

