Alibaba Pictures Enters Lease Agreement for Office Premises

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited ( (HK:1060) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited, through its subsidiary Zhonglian Shengshi, has entered into a lease agreement with Chuanfu Yunxi for office premises, valued at approximately RMB212 million. This connected transaction, involving entities associated with Alibaba Holding, is subject to reporting requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules but does not require independent shareholders’ approval.

More about Alibaba Pictures Group Limited

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on film production, distribution, and related services. As a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, it leverages digital technology to enhance its offerings and market reach.

YTD Price Performance: 6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 196,467,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$14.94B

