Alibaba Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting with Key Proposals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( (HK:9988) ) has provided an announcement.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 25, 2025, which will be held virtually. Key proposals include granting the board mandates for share issuance and repurchase, electing directors, and appointing independent public accounting firms. These decisions could impact the company’s governance and financial strategies, potentially influencing shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9988) stock is a Buy with a HK$135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. stock, see the HK:9988 Stock Forecast page.

More about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is a leading company in the e-commerce and technology industry, offering a wide range of services including online retail, cloud computing, and digital media. The company is known for its significant presence in both the Chinese and international markets, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 87,290,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2213.1B

For a thorough assessment of 9988 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue