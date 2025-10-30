Alexander & Baldwin Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alexander & Baldwin ( (ALEX) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $14.3 million and a commercial real estate operating profit of $22.7 million. The company saw a slight increase in same-store net operating income and maintained a high leased occupancy rate of 95.6%. Key developments included the advancement of industrial projects and a significant lease renewal in Kailua Town, which supports the company’s growth strategy and strengthens its market position in Hawai‘i.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALEX) stock is a Buy with a $19.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alexander & Baldwin stock, see the ALEX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ALEX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALEX is a Outperform.

Alexander & Baldwin’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, indicating robust operational management and growth prospects. However, bearish technical indicators and moderate valuation metrics suggest caution in the short term.

More about Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a Hawai‘i-based company that specializes in owning, operating, and developing high-quality commercial real estate.

Average Trading Volume: 409,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.19B

