Alembic Pharmaceuticals Initiates Transfer of Unclaimed Shares

The latest update is out from Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited ( (IN:APLLTD) ).

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced a newspaper advertisement regarding the transfer of shares from its Unclaimed Suspense Account to the claimant’s demat account. This move is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, ensuring that unclaimed shares are properly managed and transferred to rightful owners, thereby maintaining transparency and accountability in its operations.

More about Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its diverse range of generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 11,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 181.2B INR

