Alector Announces Resignation of Chief Medical Officer

On March 25, 2025, Alector, Inc. announced the resignation of Dr. Gary Romano from his role as Chief Medical Officer, effective April 25, 2025. Dr. Romano, who has been with the company since May 2022, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, and the company expressed gratitude for his contributions.

Alector, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

YTD Price Performance: -29.63%

Average Trading Volume: 727,216

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $131.8M

