Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 9,550,000 options due to expire without exercise or conversion as of September 9, 2024. This event marks a notable change in the company’s issued capital structure. Investors are urged to note this development, as it may impact the company’s financial dynamics and stock performance.

