Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Major Dry Eye Treatment Success

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) just unveiled an update.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the success of its Phase 3 clinical trial for 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution, a potential new treatment for dry eye disease, highlighting the achievement of its primary goal of reducing ocular discomfort. The company will further discuss the results in a conference call, with additional details available on their website. This milestone is significant for investors and those tracking advancements in eye health treatments.

