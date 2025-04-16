Alcidion Group to Release Q3 FY25 Results and Host Investor Webcast

Alcidion Group Limited ( (AU:ALC) ) just unveiled an update.

Alcidion Group Limited announced the release of its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Cash Flow Report for Q3 FY25, scheduled for April 22, 2025. A live webcast will be hosted by the company’s CEO and CFO to discuss the quarter’s operational and commercial highlights, offering stakeholders insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

Alcidion Group Limited is a company focused on transforming healthcare through innovative technology solutions that enhance patient care efficiency and quality worldwide. It offers a suite of software products and technical services, with its flagship product, Miya Precision, supporting healthcare organizations by aggregating information, facilitating communication, and providing clinical decision support. Since its ASX listing in 2016, Alcidion has expanded its presence in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, servicing over 400 hospitals and 87 healthcare organizations.

