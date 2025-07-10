ALBIS Co., Ltd. Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from ALBIS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7475) ) is now available.

ALBIS Co., Ltd. has completed the payment process for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. This move involved the disposal of 2,366 shares of common stock, valued at a total of 7,093,268 yen, and was allocated to directors and executive officers of the company.

Average Trading Volume: 7,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen26.23B

