Albion Resources Unveils Annual Financial Report

Albion Resources Ltd. (AU:ALB) has released an update.

Albion Resources Ltd. has released its annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, which includes comprehensive financial statements and an independent auditor’s report. The document provides insights into the company’s profitability, financial position, cash flows, and changes in equity. This report is a crucial resource for shareholders and potential investors interested in the company’s performance.

