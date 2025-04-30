Albion Enterprise VCT Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

An announcement from Albion Enterprise VCT ( (GB:AAEV) ) is now available.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights and share capital as of April 30, 2025. The company has 257,846,591 ordinary 1p shares issued, with 18,185,333 held in treasury, resulting in 239,661,258 shares in circulation with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and stakeholders to determine their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC operates in the financial sector, focusing on venture capital trust investments. The company primarily provides capital to a diverse range of small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting their growth and development in various industries.

