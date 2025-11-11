Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Crown Place VCT ( (GB:CRWN) ) has issued an announcement.
Albion Crown VCT PLC has announced a transaction involving the purchase of its own shares, acquiring 3,350,158 ordinary shares and 1,513,667 ordinary C shares, which will subsequently be cancelled. This transaction affects 0.94% of the company’s total voting rights. Post-transaction, the company has a total of 513,652,417 voting rights, which shareholders can use to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.
Average Trading Volume: 18,330
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
