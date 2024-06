Albion Venture Capital (GB:AAVC) has released an update.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC has announced a dividend of 1.12 pence per share for the financial year ending in March 2025, scheduled for payment on July 31, 2024, to shareholders registered as of July 5, 2024. This marks a significant update for shareholders looking forward to the company’s financial distributions.

