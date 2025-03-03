Albertsons Companies Announces CEO Vivek Sankaran’s Retirement

Albertsons Companies ( (ACI) ) has issued an announcement.

Albertsons Companies announced the retirement of CEO Vivek Sankaran, effective May 1, 2025, with Susan Morris, the current Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, set to succeed him. This transition is part of a comprehensive succession plan, with Morris bringing nearly 40 years of industry experience to the role, aiming to continue the company’s growth and strategic initiatives, including the ‘Customers for Life’ strategy.

More about Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States, operating over 2,200 retail food and drug stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. The company is committed to making a meaningful difference in communities, contributing significantly to food and financial support initiatives.

