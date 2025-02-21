Albertsons Announces Board Change with New Appointment

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Albertsons Companies ( (ACI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 21, 2025, Stephen Feinberg resigned from the Board of Directors of Albertsons Companies, Inc. His departure was not due to any disagreements with the company or its management. Following his resignation, Frank Bruno was appointed to the Board. Bruno, who is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director of Cerberus Capital Management, was designated by Cerberus, which holds significant shares in Albertsons and provides services to the company.

More about Albertsons Companies

YTD Price Performance: 5.49%

Average Trading Volume: 5,704,583

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.91B

