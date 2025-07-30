Alaunos Therapeutics’ TCR-T Study Update: Implications for Investors

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc ((TCRT)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. recently provided an update on their clinical study titled ‘HLA Typing and Tumor Neoantigen Identification for a Phase I/II Study of Autologous T-Cell Receptor-Engineered T Cells (TCR-T) Reactive Against Cancer-specific Mutations in Subjects With Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to identify patients with specific tumor types and genetic profiles for potential enrollment in a future Phase I/II trial of TCR-T cell therapy, focusing on solid tumors such as gynecologic, colorectal, pancreatic, non-small cell lung cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma. This study is significant as it seeks to match patients’ genetic mutations with Alaunos’ TCR library to determine eligibility for advanced therapy.

The intervention being tested involves the identification of tumor neoantigens and HLA typing to find suitable candidates for TCR-T cell therapy, a personalized treatment approach targeting cancer-specific mutations.

The study is observational in design, focusing on case-only models with a prospective time perspective. It involves genetic testing and continuous monitoring of patients’ clinical status to identify candidates for the Phase I/II study.

The study commenced on September 24, 2021, and was last updated on July 28, 2025. However, the study has been terminated, which may affect the timeline for any subsequent trials or treatments.

The termination of this study could impact Alaunos Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as it may delay the development of their TCR-T cell therapy. Investors should consider the competitive landscape and potential shifts in the market as a result of this update.

The study has been terminated, but further details and updates can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue