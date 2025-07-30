Alaunos Therapeutics’ TCR-T Cell Study: Long-Term Impact on Cancer Treatment

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc ((TCRT)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. recently updated its clinical study titled ‘Long-Term Follow-Up Study for Subjects Enrolled in the Phase I/II Study of Autologous T Cells Using the Sleeping Beauty System to Express T Cell Receptors (TCRs) Reactive Against Cancer-specific Mutations in Subjects With Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to monitor the long-term safety and efficacy of autologous T cells engineered to express TCRs, targeting cancer-specific mutations in solid tumors. This research is significant as it evaluates the potential of TCR-T cell therapies in cancer treatment over an extended period.

The intervention under investigation is the Neoantigen specific TCR-T cell drug product. This biological treatment involves engineered T cells designed to target and react against specific cancer mutations, aiming to provide a personalized therapeutic approach for cancer patients.

This observational study follows a case-only model with a prospective time perspective. It is designed to track patients who have previously received the TCR-T cell drug product, focusing on long-term safety and efficacy without administering new study drugs.

The study commenced on March 1, 2023, and is marked as completed, with the last update submitted on July 28, 2025. These dates are crucial as they outline the study’s progression and the timeline for data collection and analysis.

The update from Alaunos Therapeutics could influence the company’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful outcomes may enhance confidence in the company’s innovative cancer therapies. This development also positions Alaunos competitively within the biotech industry, where advancements in cancer treatment are highly valued.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

