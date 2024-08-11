Alaska Energy Metals Launches $5M Funding Round

Millrock Resources (TSE:AEMC) has released an update.

Alaska Energy Metals is set to raise up to CAD$5 million through a new special warrant and unit offering, priced at $0.17 each, with the primary intent of funding continued and step-out drilling at their Canwell and Nikolai project sites in Alaska. The offering follows a revised pricing structure after the initial price failed to secure TSX Venture Exchange approval.

