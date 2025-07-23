Alara Resources Director Increases Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alara Resources ( (AU:AUQ) ) just unveiled an update.

Alara Resources Limited announced a significant change in the director’s interest, with Devaki Gulabsi Ratansi Khimji acquiring an additional 60,000,000 shares through Al Tasnim Infrastructure LLC. This acquisition, valued at $2,400,000, increases Khimji’s total shareholding to 159,650,067 shares, reflecting a strategic move that may enhance the company’s market positioning and influence within the industry.

Alara Resources Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction and processing of minerals, catering to various market demands within the mining sector.

