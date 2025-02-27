Alamos Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend and Introduces Reinvestment Plan

Alamos Gold ( (TSE:AGI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alamos Gold Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share, continuing its 15-year streak of dividend payments, with $41 million returned to shareholders in 2024. The company also introduced a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP), allowing shareholders to reinvest dividends into common shares at a 1% discount, enhancing investment opportunities without transaction costs.

More about Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America, including the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. The company also has a strong portfolio of growth projects and is committed to sustainable development. Its shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol ‘AGI’.

YTD Price Performance: 22.38%

Average Trading Volume: 2,339,828

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.9B

For an in-depth examination of AGI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.