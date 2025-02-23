Akzo Nobel India Resolves GST Litigation with Nil Demand

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Akzo Nobel India Limited ( (IN:AKZOINDIA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Akzo Nobel India Limited announced that it has received an order from the Punjab GST Department, following a previous show cause notice related to tax disallowance for the period from April 2020 to March 2021. The order, dated 21st February 2025, results in a nil demand amount, indicating a favorable outcome for the company. This development concludes the pending litigation and may positively impact the company’s financial standing and stakeholder confidence.

More about Akzo Nobel India Limited

Akzo Nobel India Limited operates in the coatings and specialty chemicals industry, providing a range of products and services including paints, coatings, and related solutions. It focuses on enhancing the performance and aesthetics of its customers’ applications.

YTD Price Performance: -8.68%

Average Trading Volume: 1,419

Current Market Cap: 149.9B INR

