Akzo Nobel India Resolves GST Dispute Favorably

Akzo Nobel India Limited ( (IN:AKZOINDIA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Akzo Nobel India Limited has provided an update regarding its pending litigation with the Punjab GST Department. The company had previously received a show cause notice for disallowing input tax credit for a specific period, which included a demand for tax, interest, and penalty. Following a response from Akzo Nobel, the Punjab GST Department reviewed the case and issued an order resulting in no demand amount. This development effectively resolves the dispute without financial implications for the company, a positive outcome that potentially strengthens its position in the industry.

More about Akzo Nobel India Limited

Akzo Nobel India Limited is a prominent player in the chemical industry, specializing in the production of paints and coatings. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products and services to meet the diverse needs of its market, which includes various industrial and consumer sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -8.68%

Average Trading Volume: 1,419

Current Market Cap: 149.9B INR

