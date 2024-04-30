Akora Resources Launches Share Entitlement Issue

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Limited announces a non-renounceable entitlement issue, offering one new share at $0.15 each for every five shares held, aiming to raise approximately $3 million before costs. The offer, which is exclusively available to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, will close on May 17, 2024. Shareholders are urged to review the Offer Document carefully before participating in the entitlement issue.

