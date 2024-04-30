Akora Resources Launches $3M Share Offer

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd. has announced an Entitlement Offer for its shareholders, proposing the issue of new shares at a rate of one for every five held, priced at $0.15 each, aiming to raise approximately $3 million. The offer, available exclusively to registered shareholders in Australia or New Zealand as of the Record Date, is open until 17 May 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Offer Booklet online and must act by the closing date to avoid dilution of their holdings.

