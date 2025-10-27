Akeso’s Promising Phase II Study Targets Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a Phase II clinical study titled ‘A Phase II Study of AK117/AK112 in Combination With Chemotherapy for Patients With Previously Untreated Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of AK117 and AK112, combined with chemotherapy, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have not previously received systemic therapy for metastatic breast cancer. This research is significant as it targets an aggressive cancer subtype with limited treatment options.

The interventions being tested include AK117 and AK112, both administered via intravenous infusion, in combination with chemotherapy drugs Nab-Paclitaxel and Paclitaxel. These drugs are intended to halt disease progression or manage toxicity in patients.

The study follows a non-randomized, parallel intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are divided into three cohorts, each receiving different combinations of the drugs until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity occurs.

The study began on January 27, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the last update submitted on March 10, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of the treatments.

This clinical update could positively impact Akeso’s stock performance by boosting investor confidence, given the promising nature of the study. If successful, it could position Akeso as a leader in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer, a competitive and high-need market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

