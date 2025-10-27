Akeso’s Promising Phase II Study on AK104 for Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a multicenter, open-label, Phase II study titled A Multicenter, Open-label, Phase II Study of AK104, a PD-1/CTLA-4 Bispecific Antibody, in Combination With Chemotherapy as First-line Treatment in Patients With Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, pharmacodynamics, and anti-tumor activities of AK104 combined with chemotherapy in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The intervention being tested is AK104, a PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, administered alongside chemotherapy drugs such as Gemcitabine, Nab-Paclitaxel, and others. This combination is intended to serve as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The study is designed as an interventional trial with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on April 14, 2023, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates not yet specified. The last update was submitted on December 11, 2024, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This study update could positively influence Akeso’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to innovative cancer treatments, potentially boosting investor confidence. With the competitive landscape in oncology, successful outcomes could position Akeso favorably against its peers.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue