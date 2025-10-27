Akeso’s Promising Clinical Trial Update: A New Hope for Hodgkin Lymphoma

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Akeso, Inc. is conducting a Phase I/II study titled A Phase I/II Study of AK129 (Bispecific Antibody Targeting LAG-3 and PD-1) Monotherapy or in Combination With AK117 (Anti-CD47 Monoclonal Antibody) in Relapse or Refractory Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma With PD-1/L1 Inhibitor Treatment Failure. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AK129, alone or with AK117, in patients with classic Hodgkin lymphoma who have not responded to PD-1/L1 inhibitor therapy. This research is significant as it targets a challenging patient group with limited treatment options.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two interventions: AK129, a bispecific antibody targeting LAG-3 and PD-1, and AK117, an anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody. These drugs are designed to enhance immune response against cancer cells in patients with refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma.

Study Design: The study is interventional, with a non-randomized, single-group assignment. It is open-label, meaning there is no masking, and its primary purpose is treatment. Participants receive AK129 and AK117 intravenously, with dosing schedules varying across study phases.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 26, 2024, with the latest update on February 9, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the timeliness of the data being collected.

Market Implications: This clinical update could positively impact Akeso’s stock performance by demonstrating progress in developing treatments for difficult-to-treat cancers. Success in this study might enhance investor confidence and position Akeso favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

