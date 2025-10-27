Akeso’s Promising Clinical Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase Ia/Ib, Open Label, Dose Escalation and Dose Extension Trial of Anti-PD-1 and LAG-3 Bispecific Antibody AK129 to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Antitumor Efficacy in Patients With Advanced Malignant Tumors.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of AK129 in treating advanced malignant tumors, which could have significant implications for cancer treatment.

The intervention being tested is AK129, a bispecific antibody administered via intravenous infusion. It targets PD-1 and LAG-3, aiming to enhance antitumor responses in patients.

The study is interventional with a single-group assignment. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. The study includes dose escalation, pharmacodynamic confirmation, and dose expansion stages.

Key dates for the study include its start on November 17, 2022, and an estimated completion date of February 28, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the timeline for potential data availability and subsequent market impact.

The update on this study could positively influence Akeso’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company as a leader in cancer treatment innovation. Competitors in the oncology sector will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

