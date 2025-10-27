Akeso’s Promising Cancer Treatment Study: What Investors Need to Know

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a Phase Ia/Ib open-label clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of combining AK127 with AK104 in patients with advanced malignant tumors. The study aims to assess how these drugs work together in treating difficult-to-treat cancers, potentially offering new hope for patients with limited options.

The intervention involves two drugs: AK127 and AK104. Both are administered intravenously, with AK127 given in varying doses every three weeks and AK104 at a consistent dose of 10mg/kg every three weeks. These drugs are designed to work together to enhance treatment efficacy.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group model, meaning all participants receive the same treatment. There is no masking, as the study is open-label, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to find effective doses and observe their effects.

The study began on May 11, 2023, with an estimated completion date set for February 28, 2025. These dates are crucial for investors to track progress and anticipate potential market impacts.

For Akeso, this study could significantly influence its stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if results show promising efficacy. In a competitive oncology market, successful outcomes could position Akeso favorably against competitors, potentially driving stock value.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

