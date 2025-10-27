Akeso’s Phase III Study on AK104 for NSCLC: A Potential Game-Changer?

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-blind, Multicenter Phase III Study to Evaluate the Consolidation Therapy of AK104 Versus Sugemalimab in Patients With Unresectable Locally Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Who Have Not Progressed After Concurrent or Sequential Chemoradiotherapy.’ The study aims to compare the efficacy and safety of AK104 against Sugemalimab as a consolidation therapy in patients with unresectable, locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study tests two drugs: Cadonilimab (AK104), an experimental drug administered every three weeks, and Sugemalimab, an active comparator also administered every three weeks. These interventions are designed to prevent cancer progression in patients who have undergone chemoradiotherapy.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and employs quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on September 25, 2024, with primary completion expected in the future. The latest update was submitted on March 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Akeso’s stock performance, especially if AK104 proves more effective than Sugemalimab. This could enhance investor sentiment and position Akeso favorably against competitors in the oncology market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

