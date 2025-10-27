Akeso’s Phase II Study on AK104: A Potential Game-Changer for Vulvar Cancer Treatment

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a multicenter, open-label, Phase II study titled ‘AK104 for Recurrent or Metastatic Vulvar Cancer.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of AK104, an anti-PD-1 and CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, either alone or in combination with chemotherapy, in patients with recurrent or metastatic vulvar cancer who cannot undergo curative surgery or radiotherapy. This research is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for a challenging cancer type.

The interventions being tested include AK104 monotherapy and AK104 combined with platinum-based chemotherapy (paclitaxel and cisplatin or carboplatin). AK104 is administered intravenously every three weeks, with the combination therapy also incorporating chemotherapy agents for up to six cycles.

The study employs a non-randomized, parallel intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This design allows for a straightforward assessment of AK104’s effects in different therapeutic contexts.

The study began on June 27, 2023, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on March 10, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection efforts.

For investors, this study update could influence Akeso’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance the company’s market position in oncology treatments. It also places Akeso in a competitive stance within the biopharmaceutical industry, particularly against firms focusing on similar cancer therapies.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

