Akeso’s Phase I Study of AK138D1: A Promising Step in Cancer Treatment

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a Phase I clinical study titled ‘A First-in-human, Phase I Study of Evaluating Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Preliminary Efficacy of AK138D1 in the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of AK138D1 for patients with advanced solid tumors, marking a significant step in cancer treatment research.

The intervention being tested is AK138D1, an experimental drug administered via intravenous infusion. This drug is designed to evaluate its safety and effectiveness in treating advanced solid tumors.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group assignment. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. This straightforward design allows for a clear assessment of AK138D1’s effects.

The study began on December 9, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on March 4, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This update could positively influence Akeso’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to innovative cancer treatments. Investors may view this as a promising development in the biotech industry, potentially impacting competitor strategies and market dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

