Akeso’s Phase 2 Study on AK117: A Potential Game-Changer in HR-MDS Treatment

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Phase 2 Study of AK117/Placebo in Combination With Azacitidine in Patients With Newly Diagnosed Higher-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of AK117 combined with azacitidine in treating higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS), a condition with significant unmet medical needs.

The study tests AK117, an experimental drug administered intravenously, in combination with azacitidine, a standard subcutaneous treatment for HR-MDS. The study also includes a placebo group for comparison.

This Phase 2 study is randomized with a parallel intervention model, employing a quadruple masking approach to ensure unbiased results. Its primary purpose is to evaluate treatment efficacy.

The study began on December 24, 2023, with primary completion expected by February 9, 2025, which is also the date of the last update. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Akeso’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

