Akeso’s New Study on Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer: A Potential Game-Changer?

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) is conducting a Phase Ib/II clinical study titled A Phase Ib/II Clinical Study of AK112 and Cadonilimab Combined With Chemotherapy as First-line Treatment for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AK112 and Cadonilimab, combined with chemotherapy, for patients with stage IV metastatic pancreatic cancer. This research is significant as it explores potential new treatment options for a challenging cancer type.

The study tests the combination of two drugs, AK112 and Cadonilimab, with chemotherapy agents nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine. These interventions are designed to improve treatment outcomes for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The study is interventional, with a randomized and parallel assignment model. There is no masking, and the primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating the new drug combination’s effectiveness and safety.

The study began on October 16, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on January 21, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in the recruitment phase.

This update could positively impact Akeso’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s competitive position in the oncology market. Investors will be keenly watching for further developments, especially in comparison to competitors in the cancer treatment space.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

