Akeso, Inc. Begins Promising Phase III Study on AK112 for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Akeso, Inc. has launched a Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Controlled, Multi-center Phase III Clinical Study of AK112 Plus Nab-paclitaxel Versus Placebo Plus Nab-paclitaxel as First-line Treatment for Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic Triple-negative Breast Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AK112 combined with Nab-Paclitaxel compared to a placebo plus Nab-Paclitaxel in treating inoperable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The intervention being tested is AK112, an experimental drug administered via intravenous infusion, in combination with Nab-Paclitaxel. This combination is compared against a placebo plus Nab-Paclitaxel to determine its effectiveness as a first-line treatment for TNBC.

The study is designed as a multicenter, randomized, double-blind trial with a parallel intervention model. It involves quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study is set to begin recruiting participants on January 8, 2025, which is also the date of the last update. The primary completion and estimated completion dates have not been disclosed yet, indicating that the study is in its early stages.

This study could significantly impact Akeso’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may position AK112 as a promising treatment for TNBC. The outcome could also influence the competitive landscape in the oncology sector, particularly among companies developing similar therapies.

The study is currently not yet recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue