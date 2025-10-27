Akero Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Study on Efruxifermin: A Potential Game-Changer for NASH/MASH Treatment

Akero Therapeutics ((AKRO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akero Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Efruxifermin in Subjects With Compensated Cirrhosis Due to NASH/MASH.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of efruxifermin (EFX) for patients with compensated cirrhosis caused by NASH/MASH, a significant liver condition.

The intervention being tested is efruxifermin, administered via subcutaneous injection. It is designed to treat liver conditions by targeting metabolic dysfunctions associated with NASH/MASH.

This interventional study is randomized and uses a parallel assignment model. It is quadruple-masked, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on June 28, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 21, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This study update could influence Akero Therapeutics’ stock performance positively if results show efficacy, potentially boosting investor confidence. It also places Akero in a competitive position within the NASH/MASH treatment market, where effective therapies are in high demand.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

