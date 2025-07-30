Akero Therapeutics Advances Phase 3 Study on Efruxifermin for NASH/MASH Treatment

Akero Therapeutics ((AKRO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akero Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Efruxifermin in Subjects With Non-Cirrhotic Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)/Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) and Fibrosis.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of efruxifermin in treating patients with non-cirrhotic NASH/MASH and fibrosis stages 2 or 3, highlighting its potential significance in addressing these liver conditions.

The study is testing efruxifermin, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection, in two experimental doses (28 mg and 50 mg) against a placebo. The purpose of the intervention is to evaluate its effectiveness in treating NASH/MASH with fibrosis.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, involving participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary goal is treatment-focused, aiming to provide insights into the drug’s therapeutic potential.

The study began on December 1, 2023, with an estimated completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection phases.

The update on this study could influence Akero Therapeutics’ stock performance, as positive results may boost investor confidence and interest in the company’s potential market offerings. The study’s outcome could also impact the competitive landscape in the NASH treatment market, where several companies are vying for breakthroughs.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

