Akero Therapeutics Advances Phase 3 Study on Efruxifermin for NASH/MASH Cirrhosis

Akero Therapeutics ((AKRO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Akero Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Efruxifermin in Subjects With Compensated Cirrhosis Due to NASH/MASH. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with compensated cirrhosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). This research is significant as it targets a growing health concern with limited treatment options.

The intervention being tested is efruxifermin, a drug administered by subcutaneous injection. It is designed to treat patients with NASH/MASH-related cirrhosis, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for this condition.

The study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to receive either efruxifermin or a placebo. It uses a parallel intervention model and employs quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment.

The study began on September 4, 2024, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 28, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might be available.

This study update could influence Akero Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results might boost confidence in the company’s product pipeline. The study’s progress is also relevant in the context of the broader pharmaceutical industry’s focus on developing treatments for NASH/MASH, a competitive field with several companies vying for market share.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue