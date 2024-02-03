Akerna Corp. Shareholders Approve Merger and Executive Compensation

Akerna Corp. (KERN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

The Special Meeting resulted in the approval of the merger agreement by the company’s shareholders, with over 98% of the votes cast in favor. Additionally, the proposal for the compensation that may become payable to the company’s named executive officers in connection with the merger was approved by a majority of votes.

