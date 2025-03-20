Akebia Therapeutics Announces Public Offering Pricing

Akebia Therapeutics ( (AKBA) ) has issued an announcement.

On March 19, 2025, Akebia Therapeutics announced the pricing of its public offering of 25 million shares of common stock at $2.00 per share, aiming to raise approximately $50 million before expenses. The offering, managed by Leerink Partners and Piper Sandler, is expected to close on March 21, 2025, and includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3.75 million shares. Akebia anticipates net proceeds of $46.5 million, which could increase to $53.6 million if the additional shares are fully purchased, supporting its goal of achieving profitability.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of individuals affected by kidney disease. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

