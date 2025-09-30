Ajooni Biotech to Centralize Registers at Corporate Office

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ajooni Biotech Limited ( (IN:AJOONI) ) has issued an update.

Ajooni Biotech Limited has announced that during its 15th Annual General Meeting, held via video conferencing, the company approved a resolution to maintain its registers and returns at its Corporate Office in Mohali, Punjab. This decision, effective from September 30, 2025, reflects the company’s commitment to streamline its administrative processes and ensure compliance with statutory requirements, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder transparency.

More about Ajooni Biotech Limited

Ajooni Biotech Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing and providing innovative biotech solutions. The company is based in Mohali, Punjab, India, and is involved in various biotech-related activities, contributing to advancements in the field.

Average Trading Volume: 500,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

