AJN Resources Inc. has provided an update on its Manono Northeast lithium project in the DRC, revealing promising drilling results. The recent drilling has identified significant spodumene and lepidolite mineralization, suggesting a continuation of high-grade pegmatites. These findings are crucial for determining future exploration strategies.

